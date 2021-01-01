to AV Converter to RCAto AV 1080P to 3RCA CVBS AV Composite Video Audio Converter Adapter Supports PALNTSC with USB Charge Cable for PC Laptop HDTV.

to AV ConverterThis to AV adapter WILL allow your Cable Box, Xbox, Playstation, etc. devices to be used on your old style TV with RCA plug ins. It WILL NOT allow your RCA DVD player to hook up you your newer smart TV that has ports. Your sending signal hosts device should have a output and your receiving signal device should have a AV input (Yellow, White, Red). Pls buy Asin B07C55MD5J if you need an opposite item. HIGH-TECH PERFORMANCE Supports NTSC and PAL TV Standards with a Select Switch; Choose Between Two Television Formats for Your Favorite Games, Videos & More Converting high-quality video signal to normal CVBS(AV) signal (standard-definition 480i, 576i), available for TV, VHS VCR, DVD recorders, etc. Plug & PlayNo need to install drivers. Please connect your power adapter (power cable included) for item to work properly. It need DC5V/1A-2A power supply. Please hook up the USB power cable to 5V power plug before us