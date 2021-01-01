25mm to 35mm Audio Cable 90 Degree Right Angle 35mm 4 Pole Male to 25mm 3 Pole Male Headset Stereo Audio Aux Extender Stereo Jack Cable 20cm 35 M 25 M

Connector: 90 degree 3.5mm 4 pole male to 2.5mm 3 pole male 90 degree 3.5mm to 2.5mm angle desgin, give you a good angle to use it. Gold plated connecter,20cm length high quality cable, anti-interference, enjoy your music with your original headset now. 3.5mm to 2.5mm audio cable will allow you to use your KX-TCA60 Hands-Free Headset (and other Similar Cordless Phone Headsets) on your Android, Tablets, Mac and Latest PCs with one 3.5mm jack This cable supports both speaker / headphone and microphone functions. 3.5 audio cable suitable for the 2.5mm interface with mobile phone, computer, MP3, DVD, TV, radio, computer, CD machine, and the connection between the borne power amplifier, speakers and transmit the audio signal.