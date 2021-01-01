to Audio Cable 12Ft4 Pole HiFi Stereo Sound 35mm Aux Cable AdapterAuxiliary CableAux Cord Compatible All 35mmEnabled Devices for Car 12Ft Silver

24K gold-plated connector & Solid Aluminium Shell case ensure you get reliable and crisp sound. Inner enameled wire + TPE durable material to make this cable durable enough and soft handle. 3.5mm to Auxiliary Aux Stereo Professional HiFi Cable perfect for any 3.5mm audio port device. Such ascar stereo, iPod, iPhone, iPad, smartphones, PS4 headset, xbox one, phone, tablet, Home theater, speakers.3.5mm to Auxiliary Aux Stereo Professional HiFi Cable perfect for any 3.5mm audio port device. Such ascar stereo, iPod, iPhone, iPad, smartphones, PS4 headset, xbox one, phone, tablet, Home theater, speakers. 4-Conductor which compatible with any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack including a headset with Microphone. With a tested 15000+ bend lifespan, double-braided nylon audio cables adding to the durability and tangle free. Maintaining audio level. Passes test and detection for each single product (Tests including but not limited: Stereo,