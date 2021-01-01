35mm to 2RCA Audio Auxiliary Adapter Stereo Splitter Cable AUX RCA Y Cord for Smartphone Speakers Tablet HDTV MP3 Player3ft

3.5mm(1/8' headphone plug) to 2 RCA(Right/Left) stereo patch cable is ideal for plugging the 3.5mm plug into the headphone jack of your device or computer and the 2 RCA's to the left and right auxiliary inputs on your sound system. This high-end 3.5mm to 2RCA stereo adapter cables offer incredible audio clarity over all lengths to provide a versatile connection between hardware for all your stereo audio needs. Broad Compatibility: This 3.5mm to 2RCA Audio Auxiliary Stereo Y Splitter Cable is compatible with iPhone, iPod, iPad, MP3 players, CD players, laptops, tablets and any other digital device with a 3.5mm audio jack; and home audio systems, like amplifier or receiver with RCA(white/left and red/right sockets)jacks. Fantastic Audio Quality: Gold Plated connectors and copper provide maximum's conductivity and durability, ensuring optimal stereo audio transmission. Slim 3.5mm Connector: With very slim connector, 3.5mm tablet/MP3/i