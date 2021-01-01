Stanley TMX-104FM DIY Basics 23"-55" Full-Motion Mount & ATS-106 TV Top Shelf

When it comes to mounts that can handle small to medium sizes of digital TVs, look no further than this Stanley DIY Basics Full-Motion Mount. It can handle screens from 23 inch to 55 inches and that weigh up to 60 lbs. It can retract to 2.44 inches as well as extend 19.9 inches. It tilts and swivels, plus level correction ranges from -3 degrees to 3 degrees. To provide extra storage space, add the small Universal TV Top Shelf that is included in this kit. It mounts to the top of any flat panel TV and provides the perfect place to store a soundbar, game system, set-top box or home decor items.