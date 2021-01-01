Riobel TMMSQ39+ Momenti Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Brushed Nickel / Black Faucet Tub Filler Single Handle

Riobel TMMSQ39+ Momenti Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower What’s better than a collection with an inspired sensibility and impactful style? It’s one you can customize yourself. Be creative with shape, curve, and angle—select a round or square spout, cross or lever handles. Be original with a multitude of different finishes to choose from and the ability to mix and match finishes, which is every designer’s dream. Durable and beautiful, the elements of the collection are designed to work together to create a showcase for modern, classic, even industrial decors.Riobel TMMSQ39+ Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyIncludes a single-function, anti-calcium hand shower at 1.8 GPMSingle hole floor mounted installationIntegrated diverter to easily divert water from tub filler to hand showerAll hardware for installation is includedFlow rate of 6 GPM to quickly fill your tubRough valve sold separately: order RHFS, RHFS-EX or RHFS-SPEX rough valve (for concrete floor installation order RHBX, RHFS-EX OR RHFS-SPEX)Solid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel TMMSQ39+ Specifications:Height: 38-3/4" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 34-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 6 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 59"Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 1 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Hole Size: 2-1/2" Single Handle Brushed Nickel / Black