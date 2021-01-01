TM400X2ad Power Marine 400 Watt Class-ad 2-Channel Amplifier

Our compact (1.6 x 4.3 x 7) Power Marine TM400X2ad 2-channel amplifier capable of driving even the most demanding full range speakers with 400 Watts of POWER Proprietary Constant Power amps are the most powerful on the market, delivering up to 25% more power across all impedance loads (200 Watts x 2 @ 4-Ohm or 200 Watts x 2 @ 2-Ohm or 400 Watts x 1 @ 4-Ohm Bridged) Built on s proprietary Class-AD technology and Element Ready protecting against dust, UV, and corrosion, making it perfect for motorsport and marine applications High-level auto turn-on, CLEAN circuit input/output clip detection, On-board Punch EQ with +18dB boost @ 45Hz and 12dB/octave Butterworth crossover make TM400X2ad 2 an impressive POWER house Famous build quality insures that the TM400X2ad 2 will handle everything you throw at it! Full 2-year parts and labor warranty when purchased from an authorized reseller