TM Compatible Ink Cartridge Replacement for Canon PGI270XL CLI271XL PGI 270 XL CLI 271 XL to use with PIXMA MG6821 TS9020 3 Large Black3 Small.

Best Quality Guranteed. Product Name: compatible high yield ink cartridges replacement for Canon PGI-270XL CLI-271XL Package Contents: 3 x Large Black 270XL, 3 x Small Black 271XL, 3 x Cyan 271XL, 3 x Magenta 271XL, 3 x Yellow 271XL (does NOT include Gray), total 15 cartridges Page Yield: Black is 500 pages per cartridge and Color is 300 Pages per cartridge (5% coverage) Printer Compatibility: Canon Pixma MG5720, Pixma MG5721, Pixma MG5722, Pixma MG6820, Pixma MG6821, Pixma MG6822, Pixma MG7720, Pixma TS5020, Pixma TS6020, Pixma TS8020, Pixma TS9020 Inkjet Printer Premium quality ink delivers crisp text and graphics