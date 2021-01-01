Tripp Lite Tlp808tel 8-outlet Surge Protector (2,160 Joules; 8ft Cord; Telephone/modem/fax Protection; $75,000 Ultimate Lifetime Insurance)

Surge protector tripplite tlp808tel. This is a OEM SURGE PROTECTORS TRIPPLITE brand Surge Protectors Machine (SURGE PROTECTOR) that works with the following printers / machines (TLP808TEL). Product Features: Device Type: Surge protector - external Dimensions (WxDxH): 9.6 in x 1.5 in x 4.9 in Input Connectors: 1 x power NEMA 5-15 Input Voltage: AC 120 V Manufacturer Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty Output connectors: 8 x power NEMA 5-15 Output Voltage: AC 120 V Product Description: Tripp Lite Surge Protector Power Strip 120V 5-15R 8 Outlet RJ11 8' Cord 2160 Joule - surge protector Weight: 1.9 lbs Key Selling Points:, 2160 joules AC surge suppression shields equipment from the strongest surges and line noise, 8 AC outlets with room for 3 transformer plugs without blocking outlets covers computers and all peripherals, Long 8 foot AC line cable with space-saving angle input plug conveniently reaches distant outlets, 1-line modem/fax surge protection, Lighted power switch with integrated 15 amp circuit breaker offers power control and overload protection, Integrated child-safety sliding outlet covers safely seal off all unused outlets, Diagnostic LEDs confirm outlet grounding and surge suppression status, Attractive white suppressor housing with keyhole mounting tabs allow versatile placement options, Lifetime warranty with $150,000 Ultimate Lifetime Insurance (USA & Canada Only) Benefits of this product: Tripp Lite's TLP808TEL surge suppressor has 8 outlets, an 2.43 m (8-ft.) cord with a space-saving right-angle plug, and diagnostic LEDs. The unit has a surge suppression rating of 2160 joules to handle the strongest surges. Built-in RJ11 jacks prevent surges from damaging your modem/fax/phone equipment. What's In the Box:, TLP808TEL, 1.83 m (6-ft.) telephone cord, Instruction manual with warranty information User Manual User Manual. SURGE PROTECTOR. TLP808TEL. OEM TRIPPLITE Brand.