From tripp lite
Tripp Lite TLP74RB 7-Outlet Surge Protector
Seven-outlet surge suppressor offers economical AC surge suppression to safely protect workstations, desktop PCs, telecom systems and more. Built-in AC surge suppression shields your connected equipment from damage and performance problems caused by transient surges. Diagnostic LED provides a quick warning of suppressor damage. AC suppression is rated at 1080 joules to shield your equipment from surges and line noise. Tripp Lite Surge Protector Power Strip TL P74 RB 120V Right Angle 7 Outlet Black