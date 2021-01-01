From tripp lite
Tripp Lite TLP606USBB Protect It! 6-Outlet Surge Protector with 2 USB Ports, 6ft Cord
Ups & backup power equipment tripp lite protect it!™ six-outlet surge suppressor. Transformer-friendly design accommodates at least one large transformer plug without covering remaining outlets. Keyhole mounting tabs offer convenient protection of desktop computer equipment and accessories. Number of Outlets: 6; 2 USB; Joules Of Surge Protection: 990 J; Lines: 3; Jacks: USB. This tripplite protect it! surge protector, 6 outlets, 6 ft cord, 990 joules, black is a great surge, ups machines item at a reduced price under $40 you can't miss.