Zebra TLP2824 Plus 2' Desktop Thermal Transfer Label Printer, 203 dpi, Parallel, EPL, ZPL - 282P-101210-000

Print speeds of 4 inches/second (ips) (102 mm) 203 dpi print resolution (8 dots/mm) OpenACCESS design for easy media loading Thermal transfer (TLP) printing of bar codes, text, and graphics Fully enclosed 5.0' (127mm) media compartment Double-walled ABS case construction EPL and ZPL programming language, co-resident 32-bit RISC processor 8 MB SDRAM, 4 MB Flash memory Zebra E3 printhead energy control Odometer for printer length tracking Unicode compliant for multi-language printing Reset button feature Auto-calibration of media 16 resident expandable ZPL II bitmap fonts One resident scalable ZPL font 5 resident expandable EPL2 fonts Auto-switching 100V and 240V power supply Linear & 2-D bar code symbologies Transmissive and reflective media sensing Head-up sensor Standard tear-off mode feature Certified Microsoft Windows drivers Includes US cord