Tripp Lite TLP1008TEL 10 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip, 8ft Cord, Tel/DSL Protection, RJ11, and Dollar 150,000 Insurance Silver (TLP1008TEL)

Protect any electronic device from power surges and spikes: Surge protector with two outlets protects your pc, personal computer, laptop, printer, scanner, router, phone, fax, modem, television, lamp Powerful AC surge suppression with TEL/DSL protection: This surge suppressor features ten NEMA 5 15R outlets, four of which can accommodate transformer plugs; In addition, one set of built in RJ11 ja Safety first high joule rating conforms to UL 1449 safety standards: Automatic shutoff cuts power to outlets when the protection circuit has been compromised; Diagnostic LEDs confirm grounding and pr Convenient options for placement in any environment: 8 feet AC power cord provides to ability to reach distant outlets, while the right angle NEMA 5 15p plug allows furniture to be pushed flat agains Lifetime warranty, $150,000 insurance: Lifetime limited warranty and $150,000 ultimate lifetime insurance covers any connected equipment damaged by a power surge