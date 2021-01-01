From toto
TOTO TLG11201U GF 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle
Advertisement
TOTO TLG11201U GF 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Toto TLG11201U Features:Accommodates 8 - 11" spread installationsSolid brass construction with durable finishLever handles allow control over temperature and volumeSafe design, low-conductivity materials keep handles from getting too warmReliable ceramic disk valve cartridge technologyADA, WaterSense®, CALGreen, and CEC compliantIncluded items: spout, handles, hot and cold water valves, valve-to-spout hoses, metal pop-up drain, and rodPurchased separately: water supply hosesToto TLG11201U Specifications:Height: 8-9/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-15/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-9/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome