TL86003 Accessory Cordless Handset SilverBlack Requires TL86103 to Operate

Accessory handset onlyrequires a TL86103 to operate Place and receive calls on two different phone lines. By connecting to your mobile phone with BLUETOOTH-enabled technology, this system allows you to make and receive calls from your cellular plan and landline while enjoying the comforts of a home phone system, with or without a landline. Download up to 6,000 cellular phonebook entries onto the cordless handsets. Connect up to two cellular lines and two landlines with this cordless system. Then, enjoy the freedom to make and receive calls on all four linesall at once.