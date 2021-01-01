Elegant Lighting TL3010 Brio 29" Tall 1 Light Buffet Style Table Lamp with Integrated USB Port and Black Fabric Drum Shade Brushed Brass Lamps Table

Elegant Lighting TL3010 Brio 29" Tall 1 Light Buffet Style Table Lamp with Integrated USB Port and Black Fabric Drum Shade Beauty and design are perfectly paired with form and function in these lamps from the Brio Collection. Offering a stylish look with ample lighting, you will also be pleased with the added bonus of an extra outlet and USB port for all your devices.Features:Black shade with brushed brass allows an interesting contrastBrass rods creates an open frameFunctional swing arms allows flexibilityUSB port on base of lampAdditional plug outlet on base of lampRocker on/off switch on base of lampAssembled in the USADimensions:Height: 28.8"Width: 16"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 16"Wire Length: 96"Product Weight: 11.3 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: B10Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 40Voltage: 110v, 125vUL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationCord Color: Black Brushed Brass