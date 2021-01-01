From elegant lighting
Tl1013 Regina 8" Chrome Table Lamp With Clear Crystal
Part Of Regina Collection From Elegant LightingMetal frame constructionChrome finishChrome finished steel hardwareOff finished square fabric shadeSwitch type: in line rocker switchNumber of lights: 1Bulb type: e26Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wVoltage: 110v-125vClear crystal trim.Our Regina lamps preserve the brilliance of light in an obelisk of pristine crystal. This collection marries contemporary glamor and minimalism into classic shapes.