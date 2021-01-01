Pantum TL-410H Black Toner with 3000 Page Yield Compatible with P3012DW, P3302DN, P3302DW, M6802FDW, M7102DW, M7102DN, M7202FDW P3010DW, P3300DN.

Pantum TL-410H is designed to work with your Pantum P3012 series, P3302 series, M6802 series, M7102 series for high quality, reliable printing results Compatible with: Pantum P3012 series, P3302 series, M6802 series, M7102 series, M7202 series Estimated Page Yields: Up to 3,000 pages each Black and white TL410 cartridge, bringing large value for daily business printing (at 5% coverage based on ISO 19752 Standard) Convenient installation and Reliable material: professional toner powder and drum technology with ROHS certificate, less harmful to environment, happy to enjoy health printing The original toner guarantees least damage to the drum unit and longer lifecycle for the printer. 1 year standard warranty from the date of purchase