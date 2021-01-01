TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, 84-Key RGB Led Backlit Mechanical Switch Detachable Type-c to USB Wired Keyboard, Pink (Pink, Blue Switch)

Classic 80% Compact Design This Mechanical keyboard has a perfect size without Numpad, it's good for Home and Office use, more practical for Gamers and Typist, give more space to your desktop Mechanical Switches The classical Switch design to provide a highest tactile feedback and the clearer Click sound than normal keys, delivering accurate, comfortable responsive no matter you re typing or gaming. Clear Backlights with Adjustable Brightness The keyboard backlit is switchable among Various different pre-setting Rainbow LED light effect modes. The brightness and light-flashing speed is adjustable. Support to customize and record 2 groups of backlit modes. Anti-Ghosting Keyboard 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover, your perfect choice for different games. Ergonomic Comfort & Durability Solid Build Frame ensures longer product life. The suspended keycap design provides a comfortable games and typing experience for long time.