Top Knobs TK818 Juliet 12 Inch Center to Center Bar Appliance Pull from the Serene Series Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance
Top Knobs TK818 Juliet 12 Inch Center to Center Bar Appliance Pull from the Serene Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with Top Knobs Serene collectionIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 14-1/2"Width: 9/16"Center to Center: 12"Projection: 2"Material: Zinc Appliance Polished Chrome