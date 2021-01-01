From top knobs
Top Knobs TK804 Kara 6-5/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Serene Series Brushed Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs TK804 Kara 6-5/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Serene Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with Top Knobs Serene collectionIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 6-15/16"Width: 3/8"Center to Center: 6-5/16"Projection: 1-3/8"Material: Zinc Handle Brushed Satin Nickel