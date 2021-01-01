From top knobs
Top Knobs TK721 Contour 1-1/8 Inch Square Cabinet Knob from the Transcend Collection Sable Cabinet Hardware Knobs Square
Top Knobs TK721 Contour 1-1/8 Inch Square Cabinet Knob from the Transcend Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Contour CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 square knobDimensions:Length: 1-1/8"Width: 1-1/8"Projection: 1-3/16" Square Sable