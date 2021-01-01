From top knobs
Top Knobs TK715 Spectrum 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Transcend Series Umbrio Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs TK715 Spectrum 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Transcend Series Features:Each finish is richly and beautifully crafted for a difference you can seeEvery edge, corner, and detail is individually inspected and polishedSolid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with Top Knobs Transcend collectionIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length: 5-3/4"Width: 5/8"Center to Center: 5"Projection: 1-1/2"Material: Zinc Handle Umbrio