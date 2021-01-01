From top knobs
Top Knobs TK45 Neo 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Advertisement
Top Knobs TK45 Neo 6 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Neo CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 handle pullDimensions:Center to Center: 6"Length: 7"Width: 1/2"Projection: 1-1/4" Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze