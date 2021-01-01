From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting TK423 3 Light 2-1/2" Wide LED H-Track Track Kit White Track Lighting Kits Kits
Nuvo Lighting TK423 3 Light 2-1/2" Wide LED H-Track Track Kit FeaturesKit Includes: (1) 4' track, (3) track lighting heads, (1) floating power feed canopy kit and all necessary mounting hardwareTrack systemMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes (3) 50 watt bi pin LED bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3"Width: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 17.6 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2460Bulb Base: Bi PinBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 50 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 30000 Kits White