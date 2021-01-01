From top knobs
Top Knobs TK248 Euro Arched 1-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary II Collection Flat Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs TK248 Euro Arched 1-3/4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary II Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Euro Arched CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 handle pullDimensions:Center to Center: 1-3/4"Length: 2-1/8"Width: 7/8"Projection: 1-1/16" Handle Flat Black