From top knobs
Top Knobs TK208 Tower Bridge 12 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Tower Bridge Collection Antique Pewter Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance
Advertisement
Top Knobs TK208 Tower Bridge 12 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Tower Bridge Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Tower Bridge CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 appliance pullDimensions:Center to Center: 12"Length: 13"Width: 1"Projection: 2" Appliance Antique Pewter