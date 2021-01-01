From top knobs
Top Knobs TK16 Tapered 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary Collection Flat Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Top Knobs TK16 Tapered 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Tapered CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 handle pullDimensions:Center to Center: 12"Length: 13"Width: 5/16"Projection: 1-1/8" Handle Flat Black