From top knobs

Top Knobs TK16 Tapered 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary Collection Flat Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Top Knobs TK16 Tapered 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull from the Sanctuary Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Tapered CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 handle pullDimensions:Center to Center: 12"Length: 13"Width: 5/16"Projection: 1-1/8" Handle Flat Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com