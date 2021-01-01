From top knobs

Top Knobs TK152 Rung 12 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection Flat Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance

Description

Top Knobs TK152 Rung 12 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull from the Appliance Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Rung CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 appliance pullDimensions:Center to Center: 12"Length: 13-5/8"Width: 1"Projection: 2-1/2" Appliance Flat Black

