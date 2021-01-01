From top knobs

Top Knobs TK129 Crystal 1-1/16 Inch Conical Cabinet Knob from the Black Collection Brushed Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Knobs Conical

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Top Knobs TK129 Crystal 1-1/16 Inch Conical Cabinet Knob from the Black Collection Features:Solid metal construction for long lasting durabilityCoordinates with cabinate hardware from the Black CollectionBacked by a lifetime warranty for the orginal purchaserIncludes 1 conical knobDimensions:Diameter: 1-1/16"Projection: 1-1/16" Conical Brushed Satin Nickel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com