Tiverton L-Shape Desk

Enjoy this L-shaped computer desk, designed with both simplicity and modern style in mind. Features heavy-duty powder-coated steel support frame that extends underneath the desk surface, manufactured to handle heavy loads of multiple monitors and more with plenty of legroom in the open space underneath – allowing you to stretch out and get comfortable while working. Get double the workspace with the two connected desks and easily make room for all of your office essentials. Multi-task and seamlessly adjust yourself from one desk area to the next while keeping paperwork, books, and more separated and organized to heighten concentration allowing you to focus on one task at a time.metrical design Color (Top/Frame): Black/White