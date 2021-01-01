Titine Lightweight Scroll Geometric Sheer Grommet Curtain Panels

Feel the soothing breeze of fresh air with this Lightweight Scroll Sheer Grommet Curtain Panels. The free-flowing 3-layered embroidered winding race endlessly to create a fascinating continuity into your decor. This scroll pattern is smooth to touch with a versatile matte finish to add classic beauty to your decor. These curtains are the perfect balance of neutral and decorative element retaining your outdoor view. The lightweight sheer curtain diffuses light for an inviting glow and creates an effortlessly elegant vibe. Excellent workmanship and perfect tailored measurements achieve a timeless look and refresh your home's ambiance to reflect the season. Their flowy sheer curtains mingle well with any decor style and fit in nicely with bold to soft color patterns. They can always be paired in conjunction with a room darkening or blackout curtains to create a dramatic effect to gently filter-in the outside light, and a vague privacy one desires. Accent your home in one of the simplest ways and adorn your big, beautiful windows with their perfect breezy embroidered sheer curtains to add a delicate sophistication and a relaxing, calm environment to your room. Curtain Color: Gray, Size per Panel: 52" W x 63" L