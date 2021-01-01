The Titen Turbo screw anchor is fast and easy to install, and incredibly reliable in its performance. The secret behind the performance of the Titen Turbo lies in a thread design that lowers driving torque while providing superior holding power. The revolutionary Torque Reduction Channel between the threads gives drilling dust a place to go, thereby significantly reducing torque-related issues like binding, stripping and snapping. This screw anchor delivers consistently trouble-free installation and fastening strength you can depend on. Simpson Strong-Tie Titen Turbo 3/16-in x 1-3/4-in Flat Head Blue Concrete Anchors (8) | TNT18134TFC8