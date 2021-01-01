Titan MM100 Hard Case for DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo Store Mavic Mini Unfolded with Propeller Guards On

Fit the Mavic Mini, up to 6 batteries, remote controller, charger, charging hub, propellers, filters, and other accessories in the Fly More Combo. Mavic Mini can be folded or unfolded with propeller guards on in the case. CNC precision-cut foam is made of a special type of EVA, which is more elastic than traditional EVA to provide better absorption of pressure and shock SGS certified IP67 rating allow users to carry Mavic Mini to outdoor environments with water High-quality hard case made of PP plastic provides strong protection against physical collision Dimension: 15.16x14.09x5.51 in / 38.5x35.8x14 cm Net Weight: 4.6 lbs / 2.1 kg