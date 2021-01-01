Convenience Concepts Titan 31.75 in. Black Rectangular Wood Console Table with Shelf

Renew your favorite living space with the transitional style of the Titan Console Table with Shelf by Convenience Concepts. This simple yet eye-catching console table showcases a sleek design with its unique dimensional side panels. One additional shelf provides plenty of room for convenient storage or display space. Versatility is endless with this table and can be placed in the family room, dining room, home office, or entryway. This carefully crafted unit is constructed from MDF and finished with non-lead-based paint for long-term use. Coordinate this geometric console table with additional pieces from the Titan Collection by Convenience Concepts, each sold separately. Color: Black.