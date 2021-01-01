Dale Tiffany Titan 2 in. Wall Art Decor with Hand Blown Art Glass Style, Multi-Colored

Our Titan Series transforms luxurious hand blown Favrile Art Glass to into stylish wall decor plates. The delightfully scalloped edges of the Titan 9 in. hand-made design will be the conversation piece in any room. This lovely plate has swirls of red, orange, and amber colors that begin at the center and swirls outward to the plate's rim. Each plate includes a hanging bracket for wall use. You can also use it as a plate for a decorative centerpiece on a dining or occasional table. Color: Multi-Colored.