Tissyee 96W USB C Power Adapter, Compatible with MacBook Pro Charger 13 15 16 inch 2020 2019 2018 Works with USB C 96W 87W PD Power Charger.

Fast charging 96W Usb C power adapter: highly efficient reach up to 92% electrical energy conversion rate, which can charge your notebook quickly without compromising its performance and longevity Comes with the 6.6ft (2m) Usb C to C cable built-in emark chip, support max 5A current through. Input: AC 100-240V-1.5A(1.5A), 50-60Hz; output: 20.5V=4.7A, 15V=3A, 9V=3A, 5.2V=3A. Specially designed for charging your MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, early 2015-2017), MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 and later), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 and later), MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016-2019), MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019).And most type-C devices. Advanced safety charging replacement chargers manufactured with the highest quality materials and include multiple smart features safeguarding against over-current, over-voltage, overload, temperature protection, short-circuit protection, and auto recovery. High-end quality at a reasonable price-save some money without compromising performance! We are proud to p