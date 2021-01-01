From weave & wander
Tirza Luxury Distressed Rug, Warm Blue Moonlight, 7ft - 10in x 10ft Area Rug
Weave & Wander proudly introduces the Tirza Collection a stunning powerloomed addition that incorporates up to 136 unique colors. Inspired by Weave & Wander finest one-of-a-kind hand-knotted rugs Tirza brings intricate design details and elevated execution to a price point that makes luxury accessible to all. The dimensionality and shimmer of the design and fiber combinations create a dynamic experience with each piece displaying different color and depth from every angle.