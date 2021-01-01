Tipping 5 Piece Counter Height Dining Set

Introductions:Looking for a modern exquisitedining table for daily use? Here I'd like to recommend this Simple Eucalyptus Pattern 87cm High Bar Table And Chair Set Of 5 to you. Our table and chair design is simple but it is contemporary. Each edge or line are straight and fluent. With Exquisite craftsmanship, every part are handled meticulously. Its color looks luxurious and retro. It will match any decoration of your home or kitchen. This table set can be used not only in home but also in pub, restaurant and other business place for its sophisticated look and excellent sunlight resistance. Don't hesitate to bring it home and enjoy!Features: ?5 PIECE DINING TABLE SET?: Rustic dining table set with four stools and a narrow kitchen table. Modern bar and pub table set perfect for small spaces ?Stylish and Mufti-functional?: Perfect size for your small studio apartment or a small dining room.The wonderful dining set also could be used as a computer desk or a study desk ?MODERN DESIGN? Elegant walnut finish with steel legs. Rustic pub table set with a modern look. Minimal, bar style dining table for small spaces ?MADE TO LAST? Sturdy metal and composite wood construction designed to last. Now with pre-drilled holes. Easier to assemble and now sturdierSpecifications: Material: MDF Metal Table: Color: Light Walnut Color Weight Capacity: 220lbs / 100kg Dimensions: (39.25 x 23.5 x 34.25)" / (99.7 x 59.69 x 87)cm(L x W x H) Chair: Color: Light Walnut Color Weight Capacity: 330lbs / 150kg Dimensions: (15.75 x 11.75 x 23.5)" / (40.1 x 29.84 x 59.69)cm(L x W x H)Package Includes:1 x Table4 x Chairs