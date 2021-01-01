From hardware resources

Hardware Resources TIPOUT-HINGE Sink Front Tip-Out Tray Hinges (Pair) Steel Kitchen Organizers Accessories and Parts Tip Out Tray Parts Hinges

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hardware Resources TIPOUT-HINGE Sink Front Tip-Out Tray Hinges (Pair) Features:Designed for use with all Hardware Resources Tip-Out trays50° opening angle allows for complete accessibilityComplete with a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Assembly Required: NoCabinet Fit: Sink BaseMaterial: SteelProduct Weight: 0.6116 lbsQuantity: 2 Hinges Steel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com