Furinno Tioman Hardwood Outdoor Kent Storage Box, Natural

Furinno Tioman outdoor series bring the relaxed lifestyle from the tropical Islands to your backyard. This series include armchairs, bench, coffee table, footstool and flower boxes. You can complete the look with a whole set or simply pick 1 or 2 to add to your existing settings. Whether you want to enjoy a cup of coffee with your loved ones while watching the sun set or read a book alone in a free sunny afternoon, Furinno provides the perfect product to fit your needs and fit on your budget. Manufactured from Malaysian dark red meranti wood and treated with teak oil, Tioman outdoor series are more durable and water resistant. You can use them in backyard, garden or patio. A simple attitude towards lifestyle is reflected directly on the design of Furinno furniture, creating a trend of simply nature. All the products are produced and packed 100% in Malaysia. Furinno Tioman Outdoor Hardwood Kent Storage Box is an elegant and comfortable hardwood storage bench with 2-adult seating. It is both practical and beautiful garden bench that also makes a functional and space-saving storage box. It is recommended to treat with suitable wood oil at least once a year to maintain the original appearance. Please follow the care instruction that comes in the package for details. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer. Color: Natural.