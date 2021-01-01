From home bazaar
Tiny House She Shed 7 in x 7.5 in x 6.5 in Birdhouse
A great place for your backyard birds to escape, this fully functional She Shed 7 in x 7.5 in x 6.5 in Birdhouse is adorned with a front bench, window box flowers, picket fence details, and garden tools on the side barn doors. The mint and pink color combo make this the perfect backyard bird gal pal spot. This well-appointed birdhouse is complete with drainage ventilation, clean out and made of wood, the best material for birds.