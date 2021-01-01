Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm - 0.15oz

Burts Bees Tinted Lip Balms give you a hint of color with 8 hours of moisturization. These balms provide a sheer lip tint and come in a range of naturally flattering shades. The hibiscus tint has a warm neutral hue with just the right amount of color to enhance your lips while keeping them nourished and hydrated. It has a smooth texture that adds a sheer, natural shade to dry lips without any shimmer or pearlescence. These tinted lip balms are made with shea butter, botanical waxes and a softly tinted color to flatter and nourish your lips naturally every day. Made with recyclable packaging, these lip color balms are free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS. With a rich color palette from pinks, to reds, to violets, these lip tints are 100percent natural beauty products. Burts Bees softly tinted lip balms help lips look and feel smooth and beautiful. Color: Rose.