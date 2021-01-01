Mohawk Home Tinley Gold 8 ft. x 10 ft. Ornamental Area Rug

Heighten the elegance of a formal dining or living room with this stunning Mohawk Tinley Gold area rug from the Prismatic collection. With rich precision dye-injected tones of gold and red with hints of blue, this traditional area rug is a showstopper in 100% EverStrand polyester fibers. EverStrand yarn is easy on the eyes and created from recycled post-consumer plastic water bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its sensuously soft touch, this silky fiber also offers superior strength stain resistance, dependable durability and an illustrious color clarity. Refreshing and radiant colors come to life through a subtle light catching sheen that is inherent to the luxurious yarn.