With this 12-piece set, you can use just the pieces you need. Feeding the family? Pull out the dinner plates. A quiet dinner for two? Use two of each piece. Having another couple over for dinner? Use the whole set! Mix and match with the tin can Alley four-degree pieces. The Tin Can Alley Seven Degree 12-Piece Dinnerware Set is crafted of the dishwasher and microwave-safe Lenox white bone china.