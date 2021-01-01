TiMOVO Screen Protector Compatible for iPad Pro 11' 2018/2020 [2 Pack],Anti-Glare/Anti-Fingerprint/Write Smoothly/Support Pencil & Face ID PET Film.

Perfect Match: Compatible with iPad Pro 11 inch (2018/2020 Release) tablet (2 Pack). Pencil Compatible: This Paper-Like screen protector designed specifically for Pencil users, and it makes using the Pencil so much more enjoyable. Writing, sketching or drawing feels like writing on paper, so you can work paperless without losing the paper feelings. Works With Face ID: Upgraded design with large notch cutout for the camera and face ID sensor has no interfere with the face ID of your iPad Pro 11 inch (2018/2020 Release). Anti-Glare Feature: The matte surface reduces reflections of the sun, so you can enjoy the sun on your skin and keep it away from your display. Scratch Resistant: Designed with 3H hardness and self adhesive, easily to push out the bubbles and protects your daily scratches.