2'2"x3' Timor Barista Rug Olive - Unique Loom

Cozy up with a classic contemporary design that never goes out of style with the Timor Barista rug. Warm colors and classic modern patterns like geometric shapes and color blocking give familiar designs a trendy twist. Any room will instantly get a burst of color and comfort with the tranquil tones and soothing patterns in the Timor Barista rug. Like your favorite cup of cappuccino, this design will soothe the soul while exciting the senses. Durable for high traffic areas, the colors in the collection are perfect for concealing spills, while its polypropylene construction makes it easy to clean and maintain. Coordinate your entire home’s decor with this one design. There’s a rug to match every room. Enhance the style of a living room, dining room or bedroom while enjoying Timor Barista’s kid and pet friendly low maintenance features. Size: 2'2"x3'.