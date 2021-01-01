Times Microwave rg-213-10 RG-213 Low-Loss Double Shielded Ham/CB Radio Cable

Advertisement
Made in the U.S.A. By FCC licensed ham radio operators - swept with bird site hawk sk-4000 TO assure VSWR less than 1: 1.35 This low loss coaxial transmission Line can be used in almost any application where good handling characteristics, improved shielding, and low loss is required 60 Day Returns - plus a 1 year exchange for defects on all mpd digital cable assemblies Cb or ham radio transmitter connection to meter, receiver, receiver or antenna Connects amateur radio and all devices requiring UHF connectors