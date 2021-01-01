Timeo LED Round Pendant Light by Masiero - Color: Grey - Finish: Painted - (TIMEO S1 35 V73)

The Timeo LED Round Pendant Light by Masiero Was created by designer Omri Revesz and takes its name from Platos dialogue Timaeus. In this text, Plato outlines the concept of platonic solids and associates each with a natural element: fire, earth, air, and water for a poetic look at matter and mathematics. This design captures the structured nature of this idea, pairing beautifully finished metal disks together in a way that creates an artful, airy silhouette for light to play within. Simple yet striking, this piece makes a captivating statement in the space it illuminates. Founded in 1981, Italian brand Masiero produces artful modern lighting designed to tell a unique story. Driven by a passion for blending traditional Italian craftsmanship with sophisticated contemporary aesthetics, Masiero lighting brings an elevated look to interior and exterior spaces. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Silk Grey