Elegant Furniture Timeless Home 60 in. W x 22 in. D x 34 in. H Single Bathroom Vanity in White with White Quartz and White Basin

The subtle beauty of the collection 60 vanity in a white finish exudes comfortable luxury. Its modern, yet traditional beauty will surely dress up your bathroom or powder room without any fuss. The white stone countertop and porcelain undermount sink shows quiet opulence, and the legs support upright without fail. Brushed Nickel hardware complements the trendy white finish, with pulls adorning the four cabinet doors and two drawers, showcasing ample storage space within. Slated shelf allows for additional space to organize your towels. Whether this vanity is in your bathroom or for guests, its presence will surely elevate the aesthetics of your room.